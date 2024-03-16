Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,299.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

