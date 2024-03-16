Somerset Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,698,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares in the company, valued at $33,485,447.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,698,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $416.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.02, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.44 and a 200 day moving average of $409.04. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.18 and a 52 week high of $454.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

