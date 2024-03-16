Somerset Trust Co Has $3 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,987,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,281 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,730,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $373.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $385.10. The firm has a market cap of $371.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

