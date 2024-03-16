Somerset Trust Co Cuts Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,174,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

PARA opened at $11.21 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

