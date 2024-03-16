Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 257,200 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 14th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,718,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Solar Energy Initiatives Price Performance

Shares of SNRY opened at $0.00 on Friday. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

