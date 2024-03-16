Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 257,200 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 14th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,718,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Solar Energy Initiatives Price Performance
Shares of SNRY opened at $0.00 on Friday. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Solar Energy Initiatives
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Trading Halts Explained
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.