Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.060-1.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Smartsheet also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.06-1.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.62.

NYSE SMAR opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.75. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $677,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $356,338.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock worth $959,489 over the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 15.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

