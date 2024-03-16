SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRU.UN shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
