SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRU.UN shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.4 %

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$22.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.10. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$27.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.24.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

