SmarDex Price Reaches $0.0236 on Top Exchanges (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, SmarDex has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One SmarDex token can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmarDex has a market cap of $170.95 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmarDex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,229,356,842 tokens. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,229,356,841.77239 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.02425614 USD and is up 3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $4,090,869.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmarDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmarDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmarDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmarDex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.