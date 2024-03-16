SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -185.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

NYSE:SLG opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

