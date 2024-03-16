Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,547,800 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 14th total of 1,229,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of food services and related businesses; sale of food products; franchise operation of yakiniku buffet restaurants and family restaurants; café, office catering, food court business, etc.; and development of restaurants, etc.

