Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,547,800 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 14th total of 1,229,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Skylark Price Performance

Shares of SKLYF opened at $10.70 on Friday. Skylark has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70.

Skylark Company Profile

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of food services and related businesses; sale of food products; franchise operation of yakiniku buffet restaurants and family restaurants; café, office catering, food court business, etc.; and development of restaurants, etc.

