Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE SIX opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after acquiring an additional 483,965 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,536,000 after acquiring an additional 668,986 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,156,000 after acquiring an additional 362,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

