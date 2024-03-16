Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Daniel C. Keith Sells 30,086 Shares

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $408,567.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sinclair Stock Down 2.7 %

Sinclair stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.35. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Sinclair’s payout ratio is -20.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBGI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair by 1,068.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,947 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Sinclair by 18.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 539,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sinclair by 37.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 489,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair by 359.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 484,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 301,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Featured Stories

