SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Cut to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of SILV opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.28. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $7.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 71,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

