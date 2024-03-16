SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.60.

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.70.

In related news, Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total transaction of C$178,398.00. In other SilverCrest Metals news, Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total transaction of C$178,398.00. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total transaction of C$472,440.00.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

