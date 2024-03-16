Signature Wealth Management Group Makes New $640,000 Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 246,349 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 471,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE RJF traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,976. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.77.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

