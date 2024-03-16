Signature Wealth Management Group Invests $561,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $6.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $754.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,730,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,536. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $708.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $323.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.59 billion, a PE ratio of 130.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

