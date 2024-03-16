Signature Wealth Management Group Invests $1.71 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD traded down $12.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,483,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,521. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 876.83, a PEG ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

