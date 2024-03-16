Signature Wealth Management Group Buys Shares of 13,720 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.8% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,795,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,375. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

