Sienna Senior Living Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2024

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIAGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$13.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$954.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.80 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$9.87 and a 12-month high of C$13.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.350162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.00.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

