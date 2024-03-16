Sienna Senior Living Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$13.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$954.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.80 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$9.87 and a 12-month high of C$13.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.350162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
