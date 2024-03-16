Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Short Interest Up 18.6% in February

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 881,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the February 14th total of 742,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 440.5 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.3 %

SMAWF opened at $202.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.79 and a 200 day moving average of $164.48. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $125.53 and a 12 month high of $202.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Free Report) by 185.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

