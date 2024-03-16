Short Interest in XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL) Drops By 26.6%

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the February 14th total of 66,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of XWELL to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:XWEL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.86. 29,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. XWELL has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XWEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XWELL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XWELL in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of XWELL in the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

XWELL, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

