Short Interest in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Drops By 16.7%

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 14th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of WTMA stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 374.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the second quarter worth $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $676,000. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

