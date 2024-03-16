Short Interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Rises By 18.7%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the February 14th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 244,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of WVE stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.50. 3,974,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,865. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $794.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of -1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Further Reading

