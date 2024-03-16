Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Declines By 17.1%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 14th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,408,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average is $75.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

