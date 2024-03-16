Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Decreases By 21.5%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 197,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.91. 306,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,501. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.28.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
