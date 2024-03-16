Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Decreases By 21.5%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 197,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.91. 306,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,501. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

