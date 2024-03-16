Short Interest in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Increases By 25.0%

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of VMCA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.32. 2,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,198. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,035,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 485,456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 1,195.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 863,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 796,800 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth $5,160,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 373,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 150,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth $3,987,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

