Short Interest in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Drops By 15.7%

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 14th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $677.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $632.88 and its 200-day moving average is $528.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 42.83 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

