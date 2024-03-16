Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Drops By 29.9%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 14th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Thales Price Performance

Shares of Thales stock opened at $146.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.38. Thales has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $158.07.

Get Thales alerts:

Institutional Trading of Thales

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.