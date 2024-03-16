Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Decreases By 17.7%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 716,500 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 14th total of 870,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TPST

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Up 6.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

Shares of TPST traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 687,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,694. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $70.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempest Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.