Short Interest in Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Increases By 35.9%

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the February 14th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taikisha Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41. Taikisha has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

Get Taikisha alerts:

Taikisha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

Receive News & Ratings for Taikisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taikisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.