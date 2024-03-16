Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Drops By 20.8%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,164,400 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 14th total of 1,471,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 247.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMF opened at $11.24 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87.

Suzuki Motor’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, April 1st. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 1st.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

