Short Interest in Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF) Grows By 32.3%

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 611,900 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the February 14th total of 462,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,119.0 days.
Sumitomo Rubber Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SMTUF opened at $11.63 on Friday. Sumitomo Rubber Industries has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63.
About Sumitomo Rubber Industries
