Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Increases By 36.1%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the February 14th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.2 days.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Shares of SDXOF opened at $82.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.42. Sodexo has a one year low of $78.80 and a one year high of $114.00.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.