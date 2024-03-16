Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Increases By 36.1%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the February 14th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.2 days.
Sodexo Stock Performance
Shares of SDXOF opened at $82.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.42. Sodexo has a one year low of $78.80 and a one year high of $114.00.
Sodexo Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sodexo
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.