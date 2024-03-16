Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Rises By 19.2%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,050,300 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 14th total of 16,814,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 100,251.5 days.

Snam Price Performance

SNMRF opened at $4.78 on Friday. Snam has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

