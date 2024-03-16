Short Interest in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Declines By 16.5%

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 14th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Silgan Price Performance

SLGN stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 10,540.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Silgan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

