Short Interest in Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Rises By 19.0%

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 14th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,107.0 days.

Shurgard Self Storage Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSSAF opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28. Shurgard Self Storage has a 1-year low of $42.16 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

Shurgard Self Storage Company Profile

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

