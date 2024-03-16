Short Interest in Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Rises By 19.0%

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 14th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,107.0 days.
Shurgard Self Storage Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SSSAF opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28. Shurgard Self Storage has a 1-year low of $42.16 and a 1-year high of $48.25.
Shurgard Self Storage Company Profile
