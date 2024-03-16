Short Interest in Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Decreases By 23.5%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SOAGY opened at $79.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $88.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0856 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

