Short Interest in Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Increases By 35.6%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 328,300 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 14th total of 242,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.0 days.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

Shares of RSGUF opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.