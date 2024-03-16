Short Interest in Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Increases By 35.6%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 328,300 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 14th total of 242,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.0 days.
Rogers Sugar Price Performance
Shares of RSGUF opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Sugar
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.