Short Interest in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Drops By 18.2%

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 14th total of 47,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RVSB stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.90. 64,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 14.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 4,782.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

