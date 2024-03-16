Short Interest in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Drops By 18.2%

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 14th total of 47,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of RVSB stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.90. 64,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 14.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 4,782.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, TheStreet cut Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
