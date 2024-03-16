Short Interest in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Declines By 18.5%

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300,500 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 14th total of 368,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get National Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Bank

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

National Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in National Bank by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in National Bank by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NBHC traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 385,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. National Bank has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.