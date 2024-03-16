Short Interest in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Declines By 18.5%

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300,500 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 14th total of 368,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NBHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.
National Bank Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE NBHC traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 385,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. National Bank has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28.
National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
National Bank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.
National Bank Company Profile
National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.
