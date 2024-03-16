Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Rises By 57.5%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,937,700 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the February 14th total of 7,580,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,263.5 days.

Li Ning Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

