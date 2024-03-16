Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Rises By 57.5%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,937,700 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the February 14th total of 7,580,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,263.5 days.
Li Ning Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.
About Li Ning
