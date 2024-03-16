Short Interest in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Decreases By 16.2%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 14th total of 9,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

MCHI opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.994 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 285,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 116,887 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 865,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after acquiring an additional 389,828 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $871,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.