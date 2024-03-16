Short Interest in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Decreases By 16.2%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 14th total of 9,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance
MCHI opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.
iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.994 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF
iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
