Short Interest in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Drops By 17.9%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 14th total of 232,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THM. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of THM stock remained flat at $0.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 122,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,990. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $140.06 million, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

