Short Interest in ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Increases By 57.9%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ENEOS Stock Performance

JXHLY remained flat at C$9.17 during midday trading on Friday. 34 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.97. ENEOS has a 52-week low of C$6.55 and a 52-week high of C$9.17.

About ENEOS

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

