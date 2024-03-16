Short Interest in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Grows By 16.5%

DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 14th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

DNOW Stock Performance

Shares of DNOW stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,289,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,007. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. DNOW has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $15.01.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.83 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DNOW will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNOW

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of DNOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in DNOW by 63.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DNOW by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DNOW during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNOW. Susquehanna increased their price target on DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DNOW from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

About DNOW

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

See Also

