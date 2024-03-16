Short Interest in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Grows By 30.6%

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the February 14th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Asset Entities Stock Performance

Shares of Asset Entities stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,075. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. Asset Entities has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asset Entities

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASST. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asset Entities in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Asset Entities during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asset Entities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asset Entities Company Profile

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

