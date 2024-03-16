SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) Given Buy Rating at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

SHL Telemedicine Stock Performance

Shares of SHL Telemedicine stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.80. SHL Telemedicine has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SHL Telemedicine stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 714,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,000. SHL Telemedicine accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 4.87% of SHL Telemedicine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHL Telemedicine Company Profile

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center.

