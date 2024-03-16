Secret (SIE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.99 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $295.90 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00116970 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00039890 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00018675 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002917 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00193569 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $38.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

