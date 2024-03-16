SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.22

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $4.60. SeaChange International shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 2,473 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 20.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

