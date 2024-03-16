SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 14th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 198.0 days.
SCSK Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SCSKF remained flat at $17.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. SCSK has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $17.86.
SCSK Company Profile
